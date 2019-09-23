Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 13.67 N/A -1.64 0.00 SAP SE 123 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Everbridge Inc. and SAP SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Everbridge Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival SAP SE is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Everbridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

Everbridge Inc. and SAP SE Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

Everbridge Inc.’s average price target is $92.67, while its potential upside is 32.35%. SAP SE on the other hand boasts of a $152.33 average price target and a 27.58% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Everbridge Inc. seems more appealing than SAP SE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Everbridge Inc. and SAP SE are owned by institutional investors at 90.38% and 5.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SAP SE has 25.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. was more bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors SAP SE beats Everbridge Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.