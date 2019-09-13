Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s results

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 13.29 N/A -1.64 0.00 QAD Inc. 43 2.63 N/A 0.20 211.47

Table 1 demonstrates Everbridge Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. Its rival QAD Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Everbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than QAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Everbridge Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Everbridge Inc.’s upside potential is 36.06% at a $92.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of QAD Inc. is $52, which is potential 21.16% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Everbridge Inc. is looking more favorable than QAD Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 30.3% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. was more bullish than QAD Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.