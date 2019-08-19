Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 80 15.70 N/A -1.64 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.75 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Everbridge Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Everbridge Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Everbridge Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Everbridge Inc. has a 9.71% upside potential and an average price target of $88.25. On the other hand, Mitek Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 44.97% and its average price target is $13.83. The information presented earlier suggests that Mitek Systems Inc. looks more robust than Everbridge Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Everbridge Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.38% and 62.1%. Insiders held 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats Everbridge Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.