Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s results

This is a contrast between Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 79 16.23 N/A -1.64 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.34 N/A 3.43 6.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Everbridge Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Everbridge Inc. is $88.25, with potential upside of 5.13%. Micro Focus International plc on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 4.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Everbridge Inc. is looking more favorable than Micro Focus International plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Everbridge Inc. and Micro Focus International plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.38% and 18.77%. Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. was more bullish than Micro Focus International plc.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats Micro Focus International plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.