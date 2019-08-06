Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 78 17.08 N/A -1.64 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 37 4.86 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Everbridge Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Everbridge Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Everbridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Everbridge Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$80 is Everbridge Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everbridge Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.38% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. was more bullish than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.