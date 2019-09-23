Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s results

We are comparing Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 13.67 N/A -1.64 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.94 N/A 0.11 77.24

Table 1 demonstrates Everbridge Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Everbridge Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc. has an average target price of $92.67, and a 32.35% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. had bullish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Everbridge Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.