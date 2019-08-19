Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 80 15.70 N/A -1.64 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 1.29 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Everbridge Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. Its rival Cision Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Everbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Everbridge Inc. and Cision Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Everbridge Inc.’s consensus target price is $88.25, while its potential upside is 9.71%. On the other hand, Cision Ltd.’s potential upside is 118.41% and its consensus target price is $14. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cision Ltd. seems more appealing than Everbridge Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Everbridge Inc. and Cision Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.38% and 54.4%. About 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Everbridge Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.