Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 79 15.56 N/A -1.64 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.25 N/A -1.11 0.00

Demonstrates Everbridge Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Everbridge Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Liquidity

Everbridge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Everbridge Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.66% and an $88.25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Everbridge Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.38% and 31%. Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has 80.23% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.