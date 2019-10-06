Reviewing Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s results

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 74 4.67 33.13M -1.64 0.00 Appian Corporation 53 0.00 24.47M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Everbridge Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Everbridge Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 44,746,083.20% -60.3% -16.5% Appian Corporation 46,529,758.51% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Appian Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Everbridge Inc. and Appian Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Everbridge Inc. is $92.67, with potential upside of 36.58%. On the other hand, Appian Corporation’s potential downside is -16.22% and its average target price is $41. Based on the results shown earlier, Everbridge Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Appian Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has stronger performance than Appian Corporation

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Appian Corporation.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.