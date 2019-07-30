Reviewing Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK)’s and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s results

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 4 0.11 N/A 0.81 4.34 G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 34 0.45 N/A 2.74 11.66

Demonstrates Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ever-Glory International Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than G-III Apparel Group Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 5% G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0.00% 12.2% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.87 shows that Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s average price target is $45.4, while its potential upside is 58.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.1% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ever-Glory International Group Inc. -6.13% -5.12% -11.78% 0.57% 30.37% -11.84% G-III Apparel Group Ltd. -17.79% -23.17% -7.93% -22.08% -14.74% 14.52%

For the past year Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has -11.84% weaker performance while G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has 14.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors G-III Apparel Group Ltd. beats Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, and Sea To Sky brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,378 stores, including 68 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It markets swimwear, resort wear, and related accessories under the Vilebrequin brand; footwear, apparel, and accessories under the G.H. Bass brand; and proprietary products under the DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her brands. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. also licenses its products under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole NY, Cole Haan, LeviÂ’s, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy, Kensie, and Jessica Simpson brands, as well as has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Collegiate Licensing Company, Major League Soccer, Starter, and Warrior by Danica Patrick, as well as approximately 140 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores in the United States and internationally. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 411 leased retail stores, which included 190 Wilsons Leather stores, 163 G.H. Bass stores, 50 DKNY stores, 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores, and 3 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.