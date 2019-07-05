Reviewing Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s results

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 24 4.46 N/A -1.79 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.90 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eventbrite Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eventbrite Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Xunlei Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eventbrite Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eventbrite Inc. and Xunlei Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 18.3%. About 0.1% of Eventbrite Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6% Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. was more bearish than Xunlei Limited.

Summary

Eventbrite Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xunlei Limited.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.