Reviewing Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s results

Both Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 18 -0.49 44.78M -2.03 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 5 0.00 63.52M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eventbrite Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eventbrite Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 247,130,242.83% -30% -10% UP Fintech Holding Limited 1,395,032,174.47% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, UP Fintech Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eventbrite Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares and 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares. Eventbrite Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats Eventbrite Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.