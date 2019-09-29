Reviewing Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Eventbrite Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Eventbrite Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 246,585,903.08% -30.00% -10.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Eventbrite Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 44.78M 18 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Eventbrite Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eventbrite Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance while Eventbrite Inc.’s rivals have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eventbrite Inc.

Dividends

Eventbrite Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eventbrite Inc.’s rivals beat Eventbrite Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.