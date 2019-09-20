Reviewing Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s results

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 19 4.87 N/A -2.03 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.52 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eventbrite Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eventbrite Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Castlight Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eventbrite Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.