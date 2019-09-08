Reviewing Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s results

Both Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.61 N/A -2.03 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.62 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eventbrite Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eventbrite Inc. and Brightcove Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Brightcove Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brightcove Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 0.8% are Brightcove Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend while Brightcove Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eventbrite Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Brightcove Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.