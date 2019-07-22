Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 106.05 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. On the competitive side is, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 115.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 56.8% respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.