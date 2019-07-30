Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 15.6 and 15.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 49.5% respectively. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -39.28% weaker performance while Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.