Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Both Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.94 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average target price of $3.33, with potential upside of 202.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 30.5% respectively. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.