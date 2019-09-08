Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Since Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.