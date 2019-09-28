Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 179,604,261.80% -47.8% -41% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 502,000,000.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 146.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 79.5% respectively. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.