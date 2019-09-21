Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 4.8 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $36.5, while its potential upside is 86.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.