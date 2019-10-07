Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s results

This is a contrast between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 177,978,883.86% -47.8% -41% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 3.72% respectively. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.