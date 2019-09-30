Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

This is a contrast between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 0.02 35.91M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 178,787,878.79% -47.8% -41% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 1,111,351,819.76% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 225.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.