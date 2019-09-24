Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 239.80 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 100.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 9.2%. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.