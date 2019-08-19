Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.95 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. Its rival Compugen Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 24.3%. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.