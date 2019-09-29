Reviewing Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 2 0.00 28.14M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evelo Biosciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evelo Biosciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 178,787,878.79% -47.8% -41% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 1,422,793,002.33% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 9.35%. Insiders held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.