Reviewing Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)’s and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s results

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.64 N/A 3.40 10.92 Two River Bancorp 15 3.90 N/A 1.55 9.16

In table 1 we can see Evans Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Two River Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Evans Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Two River Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evans Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Evans Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. In other hand, Two River Bancorp has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evans Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 25% respectively. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, Two River Bancorp has 10.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Two River Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Two River Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.