Reviewing Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Evans Bancorp Inc. has 4.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Evans Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.00% 1.20% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Evans Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. N/A 35 10.68 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Evans Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Evans Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 73.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evans Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.3% 0.39% 0.67% -13.21% -20.13% 11.53% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Evans Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Evans Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.