Reviewing Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)’s and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s results

Since Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.83 N/A 3.40 10.92 Arrow Financial Corporation 33 4.64 N/A 2.46 13.53

Demonstrates Evans Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Evans Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arrow Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta means Evans Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Arrow Financial Corporation has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Arrow Financial Corporation

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Arrow Financial Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.