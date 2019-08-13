Reviewing Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)’s and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s results

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.68 N/A 3.40 10.92 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.42 N/A 0.45 9.19

In table 1 we can see Evans Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AmeriServ Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Evans Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than AmeriServ Financial Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Evans Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evans Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 42.7%. Insiders held 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.