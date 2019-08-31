Reviewing Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s results

Both Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.27 N/A 0.12 5.04 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.50 N/A 0.28 7.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Euroseas Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Euroseas Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Euroseas Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Euroseas Ltd. has a 89.78% upside potential and an average price target of $1.3. Competitively Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 350.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is looking more favorable than Euroseas Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Euroseas Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. was less bearish than Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.