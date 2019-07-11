Reviewing Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Euroseas Ltd. has 17% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Euroseas Ltd. has 34.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Euroseas Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% -2.80% -1.30% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Euroseas Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Euroseas Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

With average target price of $1.9, Euroseas Ltd. has a potential upside of 210.46%. The competitors have a potential upside of 13.22%. Given Euroseas Ltd.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Euroseas Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -5.42% -6.32% 3.18% -58.48% -23.97% -2.71% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. had bearish trend while Euroseas Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Euroseas Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Euroseas Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Euroseas Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Euroseas Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

Euroseas Ltd. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Euroseas Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Euroseas Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Euroseas Ltd.’s rivals beat Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.