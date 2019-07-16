Reviewing Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s results

Since Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A -0.18 0.00 Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.35 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Euroseas Ltd. and Dorian LPG Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3% Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Euroseas Ltd. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 0.99 beta which is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Euroseas Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dorian LPG Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Dorian LPG Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Euroseas Ltd. and Dorian LPG Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 192.31% for Euroseas Ltd. with consensus target price of $1.9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Euroseas Ltd. and Dorian LPG Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 57.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 4.1% are Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -5.42% -6.32% 3.18% -58.48% -23.97% -2.71% Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. had bearish trend while Dorian LPG Ltd. had bullish trend.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.