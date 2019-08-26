Reviewing Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s results

As Shipping companies, Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A 0.12 5.04 Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.65 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Euroseas Ltd. and Castor Maritime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Euroseas Ltd. and Castor Maritime Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Euroseas Ltd.’s average price target is $1.3, while its potential upside is 106.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Euroseas Ltd. and Castor Maritime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 0%. About 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. has stronger performance than Castor Maritime Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Euroseas Ltd. beats Castor Maritime Inc.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.