Reviewing Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s results

As Shipping companies, Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 -0.83 1.23M 0.12 5.04 Capital Product Partners L.P. 11 0.59 13.65M -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Euroseas Ltd. and Capital Product Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Euroseas Ltd. and Capital Product Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 190,904,857.99% 0% 0% Capital Product Partners L.P. 129,017,013.23% -20.8% -12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Euroseas Ltd. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Euroseas Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Euroseas Ltd. and Capital Product Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Euroseas Ltd. is $1.3, with potential upside of 73.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.4% of Euroseas Ltd. shares and 32% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares. About 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. had bearish trend while Capital Product Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Euroseas Ltd. beats Capital Product Partners L.P.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.