Reviewing Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)’s and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)’s results

This is a contrast between Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 141 3.34 N/A 4.20 35.67 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85

Demonstrates Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Stantec Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Stantec Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Euronet Worldwide Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stantec Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, Stantec Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35% Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc. has stronger performance than Stantec Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Stantec Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.