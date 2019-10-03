Reviewing Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)’s and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s results

Since Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 149 1.37 52.33M 4.63 33.67 Global Payments Inc. 163 1.50 155.61M 2.83 59.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Global Payments Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Euronet Worldwide Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Euronet Worldwide Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 35,149,113.38% 19.5% 6.7% Global Payments Inc. 95,507,273.06% 12% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Payments Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.00% and an $194.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Global Payments Inc. is $181.67, which is potential 15.22% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Euronet Worldwide Inc. seems more appealing than Global Payments Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% are Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc. was less bullish than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats Euronet Worldwide Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.