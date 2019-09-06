Reviewing Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)’s and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)’s results

Both Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 151 3.15 N/A 4.63 33.67 AMREP Corporation 6 3.60 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 demonstrates Euronet Worldwide Inc. and AMREP Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AMREP Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Euronet Worldwide Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Euronet Worldwide Inc. is presently more affordable than AMREP Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Euronet Worldwide Inc. and AMREP Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMREP Corporation’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Euronet Worldwide Inc. and AMREP Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 31.29% upside potential and an average price target of $200.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Euronet Worldwide Inc. and AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.4% respectively. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 11% are AMREP Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMREP Corporation.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats AMREP Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.