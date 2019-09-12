Reviewing Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)’s and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s results

We are comparing Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 4 0.42 N/A 0.04 97.44 BioHiTech Global Inc. 2 8.99 N/A -0.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited and BioHiTech Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited 0.00% 0.6% 0.4% BioHiTech Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, BioHiTech Global Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, BioHiTech Global Inc. has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited and BioHiTech Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 58.4% of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.66% of BioHiTech Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited -0.95% 0.24% -0.95% 33.44% 2.2% 47.02% BioHiTech Global Inc. -2.95% 25.68% -5.74% -11.54% -35.21% 41.98%

For the past year Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has stronger performance than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited beats BioHiTech Global Inc.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, continuous emissions monitoring systems, and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature gauges, pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company develops, produces, sells, and services environmental equipment, including the development of modern laboratory analyzers, on-line measuring equipment, and other analyzers for chemicals. It primarily serves commercial customers, and governmental agencies or instrumentalities. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.