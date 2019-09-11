Reviewing Etsy Inc. (ETSY)’s and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s results

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 64 9.19 N/A 0.77 86.81 The Michaels Companies Inc. 10 0.22 N/A 2.02 3.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Etsy Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc. The Michaels Companies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Etsy Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Etsy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Michaels Companies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Etsy Inc.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Michaels Companies Inc. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Etsy Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc. has 1.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Etsy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Etsy Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

Etsy Inc. has an average target price of $71, and a 38.67% upside potential. Meanwhile, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s average target price is $13.71, while its potential upside is 41.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Michaels Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Etsy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Etsy Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.17% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Etsy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of The Michaels Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89% The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26%

For the past year Etsy Inc. had bullish trend while The Michaels Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors The Michaels Companies Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.