Reviewing Etsy Inc. (ETSY)’s and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID)’s results

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 63 10.38 N/A 0.77 86.81 Sotheby’s 48 2.58 N/A 1.98 30.22

Table 1 highlights Etsy Inc. and Sotheby’s’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sotheby’s is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Etsy Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Etsy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sotheby’s, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that Etsy Inc. is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sotheby’s’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Etsy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sotheby’s are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Etsy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sotheby’s.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Etsy Inc. and Sotheby’s.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00

Etsy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.53% and an $71 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Etsy Inc. and Sotheby’s has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.17% and 0%. Etsy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Sotheby’s’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89% Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25%

For the past year Etsy Inc. was less bullish than Sotheby’s.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats Sotheby’s on 7 of the 9 factors.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.