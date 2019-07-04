Reviewing Etsy Inc. (ETSY)’s and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 61 11.96 N/A 0.75 82.52 Qurate Retail Inc. 18 0.37 N/A 0.79 16.07

In table 1 we can see Etsy Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qurate Retail Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Etsy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Etsy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Qurate Retail Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Etsy Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Etsy Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 7 2.64 Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Etsy Inc. has an average target price of $68.77, and a 6.99% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Etsy Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0.36% respectively. 0.2% are Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1% Qurate Retail Inc. -25.27% -29.6% -41.36% -47.65% -46.46% -31.62%

For the past year Etsy Inc. has 30.1% stronger performance while Qurate Retail Inc. has -31.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Etsy Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.