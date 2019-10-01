Reviewing Etsy Inc. (ETSY)’s and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS)’s results

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 54 4.30 111.71M 0.77 86.81 Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Etsy Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. Barnes & Noble Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Etsy Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Etsy Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 205,576,002.94% 0% 0% Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Etsy Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Barnes & Noble Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Etsy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Barnes & Noble Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. Etsy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Barnes & Noble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Etsy Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Etsy Inc. is $70.25, with potential upside of 24.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Etsy Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.17% and 76% respectively. Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89% Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04%

For the past year Etsy Inc. has 40.89% stronger performance while Barnes & Noble Inc. has -8.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Etsy Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.