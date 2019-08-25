Reviewing E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Investment Brokerage – National company, E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand E*TRADE Financial Corporation has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.80% 1.60% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial Corporation N/A 47 12.02 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio E*TRADE Financial Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.92 2.71

E*TRADE Financial Corporation currently has an average target price of $54, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. The peers have a potential upside of 40.04%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year E*TRADE Financial Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s competitors beat E*TRADE Financial Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.