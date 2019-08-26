Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 203.56 N/A -2.36 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 702.16% and its average target price is $6.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 81.8%. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.