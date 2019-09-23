Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2419.56 N/A -5.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 89.08% upside potential. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 30.56% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.