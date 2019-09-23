Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|253.66
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2419.56
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 89.08% upside potential. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 30.56% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
