Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Since Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.70 N/A -2.16 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 147.40 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Translate Bio Inc. is 10.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.5. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 150.60% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 59.9%. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Translate Bio Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.