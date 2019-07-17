Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|245.03
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.81
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 145.77% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 14.1%. 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8.38%
|8.24%
|25.63%
|0%
|0%
|35.29%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|-6.67%
|7.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.65%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 4 of the 6 factors.
