Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 186.87 N/A -2.36 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 102.36 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 57.4% respectively. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.