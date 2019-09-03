Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

We are contrasting Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 192.20 N/A -2.36 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Orchard Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 75.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.